Shanna Louise Nissle Campbell
St. George - Shanna Louise Nissle Campbell was born in Los Angeles, California, October 24, 1954. The fourth of six children of Kenneth LeRoy Nissle and Dorothy Ruth Albright. She married Deryl Campbell in the Los Angeles Temple for time and eternity on July 12, 1974. She died in a surreal, spiritual, and peaceful experience on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in St. George, Utah.
She was preceded in death by both her mother and father, both paternal and fraternal grandparents, twin sisters Cassandra and Christine and younger brother Kenny. She is survived by husband Deryl, brother Steve (Dianne) and sister Kelly (Grant).
Shanna is loved and missed by her five children, Derek (Shelley), Ryan (Kari), Brooke (Curtis), Kyle (Kate) and Kurt. She is adored by her 16 grandchildren.
She attended Repetto Elementary School in Monterey Park, CA, Mark Keppel High School in Alhambra, CA, and Brigham Young University in Provo, UT, where she and Deryl met, fell in love and, as they say, the rest is history.
Once her first four children were all attending elementary school, she became a teacher at the school, teaching in both the English as a Second Language and Special Education programs.
She served in many church callings in both Southern California and in St George. Her organization, common sense, and spiritual abilities are legendary to those who had the privilege in serving with her to build the kingdom. She was an exemplary missionary, touching the lives of many friends. She served with Deryl in the Sunset YSA Stake. We thank all our loving YSA family, the choice generation we had the privilege of serving with and our special friends, the other adult leadership.
There are many that have described the special characteristics of this Elect Lady. One that I liked was one of her BFF's - she was the strongest and kindest person I have ever known. The stories of her courage, compassion and commitment are legendary.
Two phrases exemplify her philosophy:
Ring the Bell, and,
Stay on the Path (the covenant Path).
She would want us to give specials thanks to her doctors Ryan Wilcox, Jessica Hunn and Gaye Sleight. Words cannot express her love and appreciation for the wonderful and professional chemo nurses at the Intermountain Cancer Center.
Her visitation will be Friday evening, June 12, 2020 from 6 pm until 9 pm at the Sunset Stake Center at 83 North Dixie Drive, St George, Utah.
The memorial service will be on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the same building. Unfortunately, it will be by invitation only to family members. The exciting news is that it will be streamed live in both audio and video by McMillan Mortuary. It also will be available on the Mortuary Website for 90 days for those who cannot participate during the live feed.
She will be interred in the Tonaquint Cemetery.
Lastly, special thanks to so many friends and neighbors for the food, cards, flowers, and texts that have helped our family through this difficult, yet joyous time. We all say that "she did it her way". We end with her favorite epitaph - "You Make my Heart HAPPY".
She made my heart happy every day of my life and will continue to make my heart happy until we are reunited for eternity. Vaya con Dios mi amor.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either of Shanna's two favorite causes: St. Judes Children Hospital stjude.org or LDS Humanitarian Services churchofjesuschrist.org/humanitarian-services
Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.