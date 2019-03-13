|
Shanna Milliner Van Wagoner
St. George - Shanna Milliner Van Wagoner passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019, in St. George, UT, surrounded by her loving family.
Shanna was born August 1, 1934 in Kamas, UT to William and Nora Milliner. She married Merrill Keith Danner, Roger Morrison Felt, and Doyle Van Wagoner. All spouses have preceded her in death.
Shanna had careers in Cosmetology, as a Surgical Technician, she owned the Belle Star Saloon Restaurant, the Ford Garage and Wasatch Park Café where she positively influenced the many employees and coworkers that worked alongside of her. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, golf, quilting, gardening, boating, cross country skiing, her horse Joe Baby, riding with the Heber Saddlettes, was an adviser for the Red Ribbon Riders, and volunteered for many organizations. She loved being outside enjoying nature, but her greatest joy was any activity that involved her family.
Shanna is survived by children, Terry Hunt, St. George, UT; Ted (Karen) Danner, Draper, UT; Glen (Kathy) Van Wagoner, Mesquite, NV; Doug (Suzi) Van Wagoner, Riverton, UT;
23 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren.
Shanna was the youngest of 11 children. She was preceded in death by her parents, all of her siblings, daughter Thressa, son Lynn, son-in-law Robert, and a grandson Pearce.
A funeral will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Midway Legacy Ward, 250 E. 200 S., Midway, UT. A viewing will take place Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and Friday prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the same location. In lieu of flowers, you may wish to make a contribution to in memory of Shanna. Interment will be at the Heber Cemetery.
There will also be a St. George Memorial and celebration of life on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sun River 1st Branch, 4461 South Country Club Drive, Sun River, St. George UT.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 13, 2019