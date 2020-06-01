Sharel Reber Johnson
Sharel Reber Johnson

Our cherished mom, wife, grandma, and friend peacefully returned to her Heavenly Father in her home surrounded by the love of her devoted family on Saturday May 30th. Sharel was born in Cardston Alberta Canada, and raised in the small farming community of Hartleyville. She graduated with honors from Cardston High School and later graduated summa cum laude from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor's degree in Social Work. She married Fay Reber in 1974, settling in St. George UT where she became a mother to three daughters. Following divorce, Sharel graduated Cum Laude with a Juris Doctorate from J Reuben Clark Law School. She served the Utah Attorney General's Office for 20 years, retiring as State Agency Council for the Office and Department of Corrections where she was recognized as Attorney of the Year in 2015. Sharel was married in the Bountiful Temple to Van Johnson in 2005. A fortunate blind date brought them together and they made homes together in Sandy and Murray. They enjoyed traveling the world. Sharel had a steadfast faith in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as a leader in The Relief Society, Pimary, and Young Women's programs and most recently as a Gospel Doctrine teacher. She was a valued mentor to those around her, both professionally and personally. She taught by example the meaning of sacrifice, leadership, integrity and achievement. She was determined and tenacious with a commitment to excellence in everything she did and showed endless bravery, courage and grace in the face of adversity. Mom possessed keen intelligence and was a lifelong learner. She expressed her love through cooking and baking. She adored her grandchildren and step-grandchildren, doting on them endlessly. Mom loved her children fiercely. She was their biggest cheerleader, most treasured friend, and role model. Words cannot express how much she'll be missed. "Love you to the moon and back." She leaves behind her husband Van Johnson; daughters Allison (Jesse) Steele, Erica (Jeremy) Richards, Kristen (Jason) Romero; and cherished grandchildren. Preceded by her sister Connie Nuttall, mother Roumelia Smith, father Chase Smith and granddaughters Marley and Macey Richards. Friends are invited to visit with her family on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. To ensure compliance with current social distancing guidelines, we kindly ask that you call the funeral parlor at (801) 474-9119 to make a reservation for the time that you wish to attend (masks are encouraged). She will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony at Memorial Holladay Cemetery. View extended obituary and share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com




Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
05:30 - 08:30 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
Funeral services provided by
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
June 1, 2020
Sharel, my heart is breaking at this news. I had hoped as you did, that your health would improve and you would conquer the cancer like you conquered so many other challenges in your life. I worked with Sharel for two years in the Corrections Section in the Utah Attorney General's Office. Sharel was a wonderful lawyer and mentor and we had many great discussions about policy and cases we worked on. Sharel became a good friend and we talked about her life in Canada and her three daughters who were so beloved by her. I will miss her deeply and want her family to know how much we loved and admired her.
Robert Steed
Coworker
June 1, 2020
May 31, 2020
I am her 1st cousin on her dad's side. Her dad and my dad were close brothers. The farm stead I grew up on was 1 1/2 miles from her's. I played with her younger brother Richard a lot while growing up and she sometimes joined in. She always seemed to be studying in her bedroom or helping out when I was at their house.
A memory: at Aunt B's viewing in Cardston, Alberta, I was one of the last to leave the family house with no ride to the funeral home to attend the viewing those few blocks away and thought I had to walk when she invited me to ride with her and Uncle Chase, don't remember who was driving. Also, a few years back I asked her what she thought about some kind of small reunion and she seemed quite keen on that. She suggested I start working on one.
Our prayers are with your family.
Shane Smith
Family
May 31, 2020
What a marvellous life and legacy she left for her loved ones to cherish and to learn from.
We grew up together in Hartleyville. We lived across the gravel road from each other and shared so many experiences and fun times. The memories are flooding my mind. We loved adventure, even in our little world in the country!
I send my love and condolences to all the family. I certainly wish I could be there, but some of my siblings will arrange to be there. We are first cousins and were less than a year apart in age.
Debb Hartley Steele
Family
