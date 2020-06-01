I am her 1st cousin on her dad's side. Her dad and my dad were close brothers. The farm stead I grew up on was 1 1/2 miles from her's. I played with her younger brother Richard a lot while growing up and she sometimes joined in. She always seemed to be studying in her bedroom or helping out when I was at their house.

A memory: at Aunt B's viewing in Cardston, Alberta, I was one of the last to leave the family house with no ride to the funeral home to attend the viewing those few blocks away and thought I had to walk when she invited me to ride with her and Uncle Chase, don't remember who was driving. Also, a few years back I asked her what she thought about some kind of small reunion and she seemed quite keen on that. She suggested I start working on one.

Our prayers are with your family.



Shane Smith

