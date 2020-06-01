Sharel Reber Johnson
Our cherished mom, wife, grandma, and friend peacefully returned to her Heavenly Father in her home surrounded by the love of her devoted family on Saturday May 30th. Sharel was born in Cardston Alberta Canada, and raised in the small farming community of Hartleyville. She graduated with honors from Cardston High School and later graduated summa cum laude from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor's degree in Social Work. She married Fay Reber in 1974, settling in St. George UT where she became a mother to three daughters. Following divorce, Sharel graduated Cum Laude with a Juris Doctorate from J Reuben Clark Law School. She served the Utah Attorney General's Office for 20 years, retiring as State Agency Council for the Office and Department of Corrections where she was recognized as Attorney of the Year in 2015. Sharel was married in the Bountiful Temple to Van Johnson in 2005. A fortunate blind date brought them together and they made homes together in Sandy and Murray. They enjoyed traveling the world. Sharel had a steadfast faith in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as a leader in The Relief Society, Pimary, and Young Women's programs and most recently as a Gospel Doctrine teacher. She was a valued mentor to those around her, both professionally and personally. She taught by example the meaning of sacrifice, leadership, integrity and achievement. She was determined and tenacious with a commitment to excellence in everything she did and showed endless bravery, courage and grace in the face of adversity. Mom possessed keen intelligence and was a lifelong learner. She expressed her love through cooking and baking. She adored her grandchildren and step-grandchildren, doting on them endlessly. Mom loved her children fiercely. She was their biggest cheerleader, most treasured friend, and role model. Words cannot express how much she'll be missed. "Love you to the moon and back." She leaves behind her husband Van Johnson; daughters Allison (Jesse) Steele, Erica (Jeremy) Richards, Kristen (Jason) Romero; and cherished grandchildren. Preceded by her sister Connie Nuttall, mother Roumelia Smith, father Chase Smith and granddaughters Marley and Macey Richards. Friends are invited to visit with her family on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. To ensure compliance with current social distancing guidelines, we kindly ask that you call the funeral parlor at (801) 474-9119 to make a reservation for the time that you wish to attend (masks are encouraged). She will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony at Memorial Holladay Cemetery. View extended obituary and share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.