Sharol Ann Wahlen Wall
St George, Utah - Sharol Ann Wahlen Wall, 79, passed away on Wednesday February 12, 2020. She was born August 7, 1940 in Ogden, Utah she was the second daughter of Stanley Davidson and Charlottia Peart Naylor Wahlen.
She married her sweetheart John LeRoy Wall in Ogden, Utah on June 8, 1968. They adopted their son Stanley Shane Wall in 1977.
Memorial Services will be held Sunday March 1, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 2260 East Redcliffs Drive, St George, Utah
Graveside will be held Monday March 2, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Tonaquint Cemetery, 177 South Dixie Drive, St George, Utah.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23, 2020