Services
Pine View Mortuary
566 N Mall Dr
Saint George, UT 84790
(435) 986-4222
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
11:30 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
2260 East Redcliffs Drive
St George, UT
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Tonaquint Cemetery
177 South Dixie Drive
St George, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharol Wall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharol Ann Wahlen Wall


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharol Ann Wahlen Wall Obituary
Sharol Ann Wahlen Wall

St George, Utah - Sharol Ann Wahlen Wall, 79, passed away on Wednesday February 12, 2020. She was born August 7, 1940 in Ogden, Utah she was the second daughter of Stanley Davidson and Charlottia Peart Naylor Wahlen.

She married her sweetheart John LeRoy Wall in Ogden, Utah on June 8, 1968. They adopted their son Stanley Shane Wall in 1977.

Memorial Services will be held Sunday March 1, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 2260 East Redcliffs Drive, St George, Utah

Graveside will be held Monday March 2, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Tonaquint Cemetery, 177 South Dixie Drive, St George, Utah.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -