Sharon "Butch" Bullard

Sharon "Butch" Bullard Obituary
Sharon "Butch" Bullard

St. George - Sharon M. "Butch" Bullard, 82, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019.

Sharon "Butch" Bullard was born in Torrey, Utah, on October 3, 1937, the son of Oral Bullard and Reta Mulford.

Butch married Margaret Jean Gibson on 22 June, 1962. They were married for 57 years.

Butch is survived by his wife, Margaret; his daughter, Lori (Joe) Jensen; and sons: Jake (Carol), and Dwight (Trulee Ann). He is also survived by his sisters: Carol (Craig) Snow and Connie (Jeff) Seare. He has 14 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Butch is preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Shelly.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints Chapel, 59 South Center Street, Hanksville, Utah. A visitation will be held Friday, prior to services, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow the funeral at the Hanksville, Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
