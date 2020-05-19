Services
Viewing
Friday, May 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Resources
Sharon Kay Cullimore Obituary
Sharon Kay Cullimore

LaVerkin - Sharon Kay Cullimore, 69, died May 18, 2020 in LaVerkin, UT. She was born in Ann Arbor, MI to Robert and Virginia Mayfield. She married David Cullimore on November 13, 1993 in Cedar City, UT.

Sharon worked as a costumer for the Utah Shakespearean Festival and SUU, as well as Waterloo Community Playhouse in Iowa. She loved sewing and fabrics. Most recently she worked as a framer at Michaels. She was very creative. She loved color.

She loved to travel, especially to Utah's National Parks. She also loved going to Cabo, Mexico. She loved Coca Cola and M&M's, and the color purple.

Sharon is survived by her husband, David; daughter, Beth; son-in-law, Kaylen; grandson Dylan; sister, Karen; and brother-in-law, Grant.

Family and close friends are welcome to attend a viewing on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 140 North Main Street, Hurricane, UT.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Metcalf Hurricane Valley Mortuary (435) 635-9922. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary, and funeral listings.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from May 19 to May 21, 2020
