Sharon Mae Walker
St. George - Sharon Mae Walker died peacefully on January 15, 2020 in St. George, Utah with family by her side.
Sharon was born January 20, 1940 in Afton, Wyoming to Walter P. Walker and Grace D. Izatt Walker. She spent her childhood in Afton, and truly loved the beauty of the area. She served an LDS mission in Chicago and then moved to Utah. She lived in Centerville, Utah and worked for Questar Corporation until she retired at age 56. She then gave up the cold weather and moved to sunny St. George to share a home with her sister Lennis. She always talked of the many joys and fond memories of living with her sister.
In the truest sense, Sharon was a maverick of her generation. She was a professional woman who provided for herself and remained independent her entire life. She knew her own mind and was never afraid to speak it. And yet, as a true stateswoman she respected differing points of view and remained nonjudgmental if you disagreed. She followed her heart and lived her life unapologetically and with gusto. She was also silly and fun. She was always up to trying new things and was on trend with all the latest and greatest gadgets. Those who knew her deeply respected her and looked to her for advice and comfort. She was a paradigm of grace, wisdom, and confidence. Her greatest love was her family. She loved them fiercely and loyally. If you were lucky enough to be her friend, you were also included in the that family.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Jack, Darrell, Larry, Phares, and Kem; sisters: Betty and Lennis. What a great and wonderful reunion she is having with them.
She is survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. She was like a second mother to many of us. Those left behind are broken hearted at her passing. You will be missed Dear One.
A celebration of Sharon's life will be held on Saturday January 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Schwab Mortuary Afton, Wyoming 44 East 4th Avenue. Interment, Afton Cemetery.
The family would like to thank her nurse and caregivers from Zions Way Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Sharon.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020