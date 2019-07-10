Sheldon LeRoy Abbott



St. George - Sheldon LeRoy Abbott, our loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away July 5, 2019 in St George, Utah. He was born March 10, 1933 to Rulon and Thelma McKnight Abbott. He graduated from Virgin Valley High School in Mesquite, Nevada in 1951. He went on to attend BYU and soon received a mission call to the Samoan Islands in the South Pacific. After serving there for some time, he and his companion were called to open the mission in Fiji, thus being the first Latter Day Saint Missionaries in Fiji. There were only about 15 active members of the church at that time. This is where Sheldon first gained his love for the Samoan people.



After his mission, Sheldon met Velene, the love of his life, while she was teaching in Mesquite. They began dating immediately and were married May 19, 1956 in the St George, Temple. They were blessed with three beautiful children, Keith, Brian and Karen.



Sheldon left California after years of teaching automotive and bought an auto parts store in Henderson, Nevada. He later sold the store, but brought the rebuild part of the business with him to St George. That was the beginning of Interwest Rebuilders, which he ran for many years and is still in operation today.



Sheldon had a strong testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and devoted his life to its service. He served in many positions through the years, but was happiest when he was called as an ordinance worker and later on a sealer in the St George Temple. He also served three missions with Velene. He loved his family very much and was proud of each of them.



Sheldon is survived by his wife, Velene; son, Brian (Carol); daughter, Karen (Alan); along with eleven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, oldest son, Keith, son-in-law, Robert Jensen, siblings: Gwen Truscott, Garth Abbott and Cindy Abbott.



Funeral Service will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Morningside Stake Center, 881 South River Road, St. George, Utah. Visitations will be held Wednesday evening from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Blvd and Thursday, prior to service at 9:30 a.m. at the Stake Center. Interment will be at the Washington City Cemetery, Washington, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.



The family wishes to thank the wonderful people at Zion's Way, with special appreciation to Nurse Deann and CNA Victoria for the amazing way they cared for Sheldon. Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 10, 2019