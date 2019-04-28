Sheldon Radmail Mitchell



St. George - Sheldon R. Mitchell, 78, passed away April 24, 2019. He was born June 21, 1940 in Roosevelt, Utah to loving parents, Marvin and Valda Mitchell. He married the love of his life, Darla Staheli Mitchell. They were married in Enterprise, Utah on November 24, 1978 and sealed November 22, 1997 in the St. George Temple.



Sheldon was raised in Roosevelt, Utah. He was in the lumber business in Southern Utah for 30+ years, where he learned his love for the business and was manager at J&J Building Materials, Burton Lumber and Sunroc, for many years. He loved people and was always willing to give people hugs. He had many people that he loved and was always willing to help.



Sheldon is survived by his children: Robert (Lisa) Mitchell; Connie (Todd) Krouskop; Scott (Michelle) Mitchell; and Tirel (Alicia) Mitchell; 12 grandkids and 5 great-grandchildren.



Funeral Service will be held Monday, April 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with a visitation prior at 10:00 a.m., at the Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. Interment will be at the St. George City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings. Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary