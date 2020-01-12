|
|
Sherman Lane Cox
Bellevue - Our beloved husband and Dad, Dr. Sherman Lane Cox passed away December 21, 2019 in Bellevue, Washington. Dr. Cox is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marilyn Cox, with whom he grew up from the time they rode together in the same baby carriage. He also is survived by his children, Chanda, Steve, Shannon, and Regan.
He is preceded in death by his son Scott, daughter Nancy, and grandson Conner.
Sherman was born in 1931 in St. George, Utah, the son of Elsie and Emerald Lane Cox, and grew up working at his father's Apex Mine as a mucker and ore hauler. When Sherman asked his father what he should do for a vocation, Emerald told him,
"I don't care what you do, just don't do this."
Sherman enjoyed spending his summers at the family's Mountain Meadows Ranch. Sherman was fond of baseball and played as the catcher on the first official Dixie High School team and at Dixie College.
He began his military service in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He graduated with Honors from Baylor University College of Dentistry and established a private practice in Grand Junction, CO. He was appointed to active duty in the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps and furthered his dental career with the Coast Guard. He then completed his Masters of Public Health at the University of California, Berkeley. Dad received a special promotion at age 39 to Captain.
Sherm had a long and distinguished career with the US Public Health Service, Military, and with the State of Washington. He developed, administered and supervised a multitude of health programs, including dental programs, emergency medical service programs, migrant health, community health and Head Start programs. While working on a fluoridation program in Kentucky, the Governor honored him with a commission as a Kentucky Colonel. He was appointed as the National Director of the Dental Division for the US Public Health Service and worked on programs for the National Institutes of Health. He was also the Visiting Scholar and Acting Associate Dean of Academic Affairs at the University of Washington College of Dentistry. He wrote many professional publications and essays and was a consultant with the American Dental Association.
For the last four years of his US Public Health Service career, Sherm served as Director, Division of Health Services for the US Public Health Service in Region X (Northwestern states), in the Seattle office. He planned, directed and administered all the public health programs, primarily focusing on underprivileged populations. He received numerous letters of appreciation and commendations recognizing his skill and dedication for his work.
After retiring from the US Public Health Service, Sherman was appointed by the Governor of the State of Washington to the WA State Department of Health, culminating his career as Assistant Secretary, Licensing and Certification.
Finally, in Dad's words, "In 1999 I retired for good." Sherman's favorite pastimes included reading - especially maps, continual learning, planning places to explore in his RV and being with his family. Dad was extremely humble, generous, hard-working, a wonderful provider, forgave us when we wrecked his cars, attended all our events, had a great sense of humor, loved to laugh and always insisted there be an agenda.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Jan. 12 to Jan. 19, 2020