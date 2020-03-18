Services
Spilsbury Mortuary
110 South Bluff Street
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-2454
Sherwon Chadburn Foremaster


1931 - 2020
Sherwon Chadburn Foremaster Obituary
Sherwon Chadburn Foremaster

St. George - Sherwon Chadburn Foremaster was born June 13, 1931 to Benjamin Roe and Martha Elizabeth Hunt Chadburn in St. George, Utah. She passed away after a short illness on March 17, 2020.

Sherwon was a dedicated mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great, great grandmother. She was a devoted wife to LaVar Foremaster, for 60 years. He preceded her in death. She loved to go to the temple and attended every Tuesday morning for many years. She served as counselor in the Primary Presidency and a counselor in the Relief Society Presidency. She loved to crochet, and her tablecloths sold for a high price each year at the Farm Bureau Convention in Salt Lake City. She had a passion for reading which she passed on to her children and grandchildren. She made the best homemade bread and sugar cookies in the world.

Sherwon is survived by her children, Carol (Ron) Riley, Gold Canyon, Arizona; Debbie (Wayne) Spafford, Vernal, Utah, Lin (Marci) Foremaster, Hurricane, Utah; Nancy (Robin) Berry, Goodyear, Arizona; and Chad Foremaster, St. George, Utah; 12 Grandchildren, 30 Great Grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

A private family ceremony will take place on Friday; March 20 at the Veyo City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionary fund, or Primary Children's Hospital.

Due to Federal mandate regarding COVID-19, Spilsbury Mortuary is limiting physical attendance at the services to immediate family only until further notice.

Family and friends are invited to sign an online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020
