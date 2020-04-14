Services
Shirlea M. Gilsdorf passed peacefully into the hands of her Lord on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Primrose Retirement Community, Duluth, MN. Shirlea was born in Detroit Lakes, MN. on March 22, 1933 to the late Harold E. and Victoria L. Madison. She married William J. Gilsdorf on June 26, 1954 and shortly after moved to Los Angeles, CA. where she worked as an administrative assistant for Volk-McClain Construction and Trojan Battery Co. In 1990, Shirlea and Bill retired to St. George, UT where they never tired of the mountain views, lovely climate and nearby National Parks. They enjoyed traveling in their motor home, crossing both Canada and the U.S. Shirlea was an active member of St. George Catholic Church where she participated in spiritual and social activities and cultivated many lasting friendships. In 2017, Shirlea returned to her childhood home, Duluth, MN. Shirlea was preceded in death by her father and mother; her brothers Harold (Dorothy) Madison and Nels (Irene) Madison; and sister LuJean (Edward) App. Shirlea is survived by her nieces Debbie (Dick) Fuelling, Fairbanks, AK, Laurie (Steve) Johnson, Duluth, MN; nephews Dan App, Palmdale, CA, Hank Madison, Grand Rapids, MN, Paul Madison, Grand Rapids, MN, Mark (Chris) Madison, Jeffersonton, VA, and Gary (Patti) Madison, Hermantown, MN. Shirlea loved life and loved her family and friends. She will be greatly missed. The family thanks the Primrose staff, Essentia Hospice and Ecumen staff for their compassionate and attentive care. Private services. Arrangements by Dougherty Funeral Home, Duluth, 218-727-3555.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020
