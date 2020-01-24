|
Shirley Bastian
Sigurd - Shirley Glee Cowley Bastian, 93, passed awayJanuary 21, 2020 in Orem, Utah. Born July 23, 1926, the wife of the late Garn Bastian.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Sigurd Ward Chapel. Friends may call Friday evening at the Magleby Mortuary from 6-7 p.m. or Saturday morning at the ward chapel in Sigurd from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Vermillion Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Full obituary at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 29, 2020