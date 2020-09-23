Shirley Burroughs Jolley
Cedar City - Shirley Jean Jeffery Burroughs Jolley, 70, passed away September 21st, 2020 in Cedar City Utah surrounded by family after a short battle with cancer.
She was born June 21st, 1950, the 2nd of 4 children to Truman and Aulene Jeffery in Delta Utah. She lost her father at age 4 in a car accident. She began her schooling in Delta after which the little family moved to Provo and she graduated from Provo High School. After graduation she attended a semester of College in Hawaii. She returned to Cedar City Utah and married Roger Stratton. Together they had 3 boys and later divorced. In 1980 she married Eugene Burroughs, soon after they moved to Patterson California where Eugene managed a large Church owned farm. Together they had 3 boys. Shirley and Eugene and their 6 boys were sealed together for time and Eternity in the Oakland CA temple. After retirement they moved to Mountain Home Arkansas where they lived until after Eugene's death in 2016.
While visiting in Cedar City, Shirley met Glen Jolley and after a long courtship they were married March 7th of this year. Their time together and dreams for the future were unfortunately cut short.
Shirley was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints her whole life and served in many ways. She showed her love for Jesus Christ in all she did. She made friends wherever she went whether a new neighbor or at a grocery store checkout line. She loved reading and enjoyed her book club with friends in Ak whether she read the book or not, she cherished spending time with them. Bargain hunting at the local auction was a favorite family activity. She loved shopping with her sisters or friends especially at thrift stores. She wasn't afraid of hard work and could refurbish a piece of furniture or fix a faucet with her tool kit. She had the best sense of humor and could find fun in any situation. She was the light of all of our lives, and we will miss her dearly.
She is preceded in death by husband Eugene Burroughs, daughter-in-law Carolyn Burroughs, and granddaughter Kira Burroughs. She is survived by her husband Glen Jolley (Cedar City) Sons: Kirtis (Kathy) Burroughs (Napa CA), Kelly Burroughs (Ruby Valley), Jason Burroughs (West Richland WA), Beau, Wade and Brady Burroughs (Mountain Home AR); Step Children: Glen Burroughs (AK), Cheryl (Tracy) Eliason (Delta UT), Michelle (Dail) Kiplinger (Jonesboro AR); Colette, Melinda, Brenda and Wade Jolley (Cedar City UT). She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
A viewing be will held Saturday September 26th, from 9:30 - 10:30 am, with her funeral at 11:00 am, in the Cedar City Stake Center (400 S 100 E) with close family and friends. Arrangements are under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com
