Stanley Eric Snow
Ivins - Stanley Eric Snow passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Southern Utah Veterans Home in Ivins, Utah from complications from an aneurysm in his back. He was 85.
Stan was born in St. George, Utah on the Fourth of July, 1933 to Erastus Eric and Ruth Bleak Snow. He met his sweetheart, Betty Louise Allen, in 1952 while attending Dixie College. They were married for time and all eternity in the St. George temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 8, 1953. Last Monday was their 66th anniversary. Stan was drafted in 1954 and served two years in the Army during the Korean conflict at Schofield Barracks, Oahu, Hawaii as a supply clerk. After his discharge Stan and Betty headed to Logan, Utah where he graduated in Accounting from Utah State University in 1958. He took his first job in Twin Falls, Idaho with LeGrande Nelson, and he continued to be a CPA in that community for 43 years, retiring in 2001.
Stan and Betty have five children and put down deep roots in Twin Falls, giving service to the community through the Idaho State Board of Accountancy, Kiwanis, youth football, Boy Scouts of America and the College of Southern Idaho.
Stan was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served continually all his life. He served as a Bishop, Stake Executive Secretary and Stake First Counselor to Don Watson in Twin Falls, as well as numerous other callings. Stan and Betty served a two-year full-time mission for the Church in the South East Africa Area in Johannesburg, South Africa as an auditor/trainer, 2003-2004.
After retirement, Stan and Betty moved to Pine Valley, Utah. He and Betty spent summers there and winters in Mesa, Arizona.
In July of 2012 Stan suffered a stroke that required hospitalization and rehabilitation for many months. The result was paralysis of his left side, confinement to a wheel chair and the need for skilled nursing care. Despite his disability Stan maintained his sharp mind and quick wit and was always optimistic about walking again on his own. The light of his life was his wife, Betty, and he would talk about her to everyone.
The Utah Veterans Home in Ivins, Utah was a blessing to Stan in his years of physical need. The attentive and gracious staff and residents all became his friends. His family's sincere appreciation cannot be appropriately expressed. Thank you, sincerely.
Stan is survived by his lovely wife Betty Allen Snow; his five children Allen Eric Snow (Nancy) of Riverton, Utah, Sharon Snow Dalley (Robert) of Pine Valley, Utah, Lori Snow Olsen (Jim) of Salt Lake City, Utah, Douglas Bleak Snow (Sara) of Arlington, Virginia, and Scott Beaman Snow (Amie) of Gilbert, Arizona; brother Earl Bleak Snow (Kathy), 22 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Gregg Erastus Snow and his wife Jeanie, and two great grandchildren Daniel Hansen and Ruby Hellstrom.
A viewing will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 6:30 to 8:00 pm at Spilsbury Mortuary in St. George, Utah and Friday, April 12, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 am in the Pine Valley historic chapel. Funeral services will be in the Pine Valley chapel at 11:30 Friday, April 12th with interment immediately following in the Pine Valley cemetery. For the extended obituary and to make comments see www.spilsburymortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made by mail or in person to the Southern Utah Veterans Home in Stan's name.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019