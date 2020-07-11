Starr Murie



I can't promise that I'll be here for the rest of your life...but I can promise that I'll love you for the rest of mine...



On the afternoon of July 3rd, Starr Murie passed away in the arms of her loving husband after a fight with cancer. Starr Joanne Ansley was born February 5th, 1941 to Edwina Keller and William John Ansley. She was born in Toronto Canada and was always very proud of her Canadian heritage. Her grandmother aka "Nanny" was a big part of Starr's life, spending many of her growing up years with her. She married Leigh Snyder and had 2 daughters Amber and Angel. Her parents were both performers, her father being a clown, so when Starr was ask to meet a couple of "clowns" from a visiting circus, she was excited to do so. She met Kevin Murie and this developed into a friendship and love that lasted for over 35 years. They were married 11-11-1988. In 1996 they moved to the Cedar City Utah area. Starr had a great flair for clothes and was always a classy dresser. She had fun and attractive outfits, often styling a hat.



Starr had a great love of animals, and could never stand to see any animal being abused or in pain. There were always animals in their home, many pets with problems that kept them from being adopted by others.



Starr is survived by her husband Kevin Murie, and extended family. Also by her daughters, Amber and (Paul Leary of Simi Valley Ca.) and Angel Snyder. There are no services.









