Stella Hall Zaleski
Hurricane - Stella Hall Zaleski, daughter of Charles Merrill and Annabell DeMille Hall was born December 19, 1923 in Hurricane, UT. She died June 20, 2019 in her home in Hurricane.
In addition to her parents, Stella was preceded in death by her husband Walter Zaleski, her three brothers Melvin, Willis, and Glenwood Hall, and her two sisters Marie Liston and Lucy Avery.
Stella is survived by her four children, Anne Cooper of Caledonia, MO; Tom Zaleski of Parowan, UT; Betty Zaleski of Ogden, UT; and Dan Zaleski of Hurricane, UT. She is also survived by her 14 grandchildren and 43 great-grandchildren.
Stella was proud of her Utah pioneer heritage and enjoyed discussions about her ancestors and other relatives. She loved working in her yard caring for her many fruit trees. She will be remembered for her hard work and willingness to share with others. This was especially true of her family. Family was everything to her. She will also be remembered for: her love of reading---she was still finishing several-hundred-page novels in less than a week at age 95; her prowess at word games such as Boggle and Bananagrams, which she played up until three weeks before her death; and her being able to ride a bike without hands, including turning corners, up into her 80's.
During WWII Stella worked in defense plants and then married after the war. She has lived in Salt Lake City, in the suburbs of Toledo, Ohio, on a farm in southeast Missouri and in Springfield, Missouri. She then moved back to Hurricane, UT where she worked as a clerk at Graff's Store for 25 years. Stella will be missed by her many friends and relatives. Stella was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout her life.
We wish to give a special thanks to Hospice and Home Health workers, especially to Coco and Kevin.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am located at the Hurricane 2nd Ward Chapel, 155 E. 1050 N. in Hurricane on Saturday, June 29, with a viewing just prior from 9:30 to 10:30 at the same location.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from June 26 to June 28, 2019