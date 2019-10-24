|
Stephen Parker
Taylorsville - Stephen (Steve) W. Parker, 72, passed away on October 22, 2019 in Taylorsville, Utah. He was born on May 11th, 1947.
Steve served in the United States Army. His passion for helping others continued as he worked in the medical field as an EMT and as a fireman for South Salt Lake Fire department. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and the beautiful outdoors. He got the most joy out of spending time with his family and friends.
Steve is survived by his children Brenda (Barry) Evans, Shaunna Tuttle, Paige Birch (Christian Alder), Brian (Brittney) Parker and Jeni Smith, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father Woody and Ruth Parker, his brother Lynn Parker and his precious dog Lacy.
We will miss you dad; our hearts will forever hold you near. So, for now we'll trust you to Gods great care knowing someday we'll hold you in our arms again when we reach heaven's door.
An open house to celebrate Steve's life will be held on Sunday October 27th, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm at 2788 W. Renae Street West Jordan, Utah 84084
