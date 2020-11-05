1/1
Stephen Wardle
1955 - 2020
Stephen Wardle

St George - Saint George, UT - Stephen Thompson Wardle unexpectedly passed away from natural causes in his home on Tuesday, November 03, 2020. He was 65 years old and passed after he had spent the day with some of his children and grandchildren.

Stephen was born in San Bernardino, California on June 07, 1955, to Vernal Dennis Wardle and Mary Evelyn (Thompson) Wardle and was the fifth of six children.

Stephen was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He loved the Gospel of Jesus Christ and shared his love for the Savior with everyone he knew.

Stephen settled in Southern Utah where he met and wed Julie Ann Adams (Howells), now divorced. Together they had four beautiful children, Kellie, Brandon, Cody, and Holly. His children were his greatest pride. He worked his entire life to better his family and his community. He enjoyed attending local community events with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his children Kellie Gonzalez (David Gonzalez) of St George, Utah, Brandon Wardle (Michelle Christensen Wardle) of Saratoga Springs, Utah, Cody Wardle (Jessica Wardle) of Hurricane, Utah, and Holly Azouz (Azzedine Azouz) of Surprise, Arizona. His 14 grandchildren Jamin, Bella, Alivia, Jasher, Grayson, Gianna, Hallee, Carter, Daxon, Jet, Lucy, Aaliyah, Logan, and Charles, and his loyal dog Roxy. His siblings Lynn (Marian) Wardle, Marie (Almon) Mosher, William "Bill" (Mari) Wardle, Marlene (Richard) Elsmore, and John (Michelle) Wardle. He is preceded in death by his Mother Mary Evelyn Wardle and Father Vernal Dennis Wardle.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at the 700 E Telegraph Street Chapel.

Viewing 12:30-1:15 Funeral service 1:30-2:30 Burial at Washington Cemetery 3:00 Please see www.hughesmortuary.com for full obituary. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made at any Mountain America Credit Union under the name "Stephen Wardle".




Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Viewing
12:30 - 01:15 PM
700 E Telegraph Street Chapel
NOV
7
Funeral service
01:30 - 02:30 PM
700 E Telegraph Street Chapel
NOV
7
Burial
03:00 PM
Washington Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hughes Mortuary
1037 East 700 South
St. George, UT 84790
435-674-5000
