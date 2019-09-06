Services
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Cedar View Chapel
1925 W 320 S.
Cedar City, UT
Resources
Sterling Merle Adair


1968 - 2019
Sterling Merle Adair Obituary
Sterling Merle Adair

- - Sterling Merle Adair died unexpectedly of natural causes in his home, Aug. 26, 2019. Sterling was born Nov. 29, 1968 to Mervin W. Adair and Miriam Judd Adair in Mesa, AZ. He was the second of nine children. Sterling married his soulmate, Dawn Beardsly in 2000. His family would describe him as the "spice" to the family mix.

Sterling was a talented artist, writer, and comedian, with a love for learning, and exploring nature. Sterling had a soft heart for those in need. He had an incredible and unapologetic sense of humor. He loved his family and his dogs. He will be dearly missed.

Services will be held Saturday September 7th, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Cedar View Chapel (1925 W 320 S. Cedar City, UT.)

For the full obituary, please visit http://www.southernutahmortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Sept. 6, 2019
