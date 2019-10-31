|
Steven C. Mensing
Long time Evanston resident Steven C. Mensing (74) passed away peacefully in St. George, UT on October 27, 2019.
Steve was born to Paul G. and Melissa Faye Mensing in Tulsa, OK on September 24, 1945. He spent his early years in Milton, Delaware where his love for automobiles was born.
He moved to Evanston, WY his 8th grade year with his Mother and Brother. At 17 he joined the Navy and served with honor during the Vietnam Conflict. During this time, he married Laura Hughes of Evanston, WY. Together they had 5 children.
Steve Later married Cristina King of Evanston, WY. Steve retired from FMC in 1999 after a 28-year career underground, at this time Steve, Cristina and Aubrey moved to Southern UT.
He leaves behind his loving wife Cristina of 23 years his 6 children Melissa Mensing, Paula (TC) Caddell, Deborah (Doug) Bruno, Steven A. (Jessica) Mensing, Amanda (Chris) Moulton, Aubrey King (Quinn) and loads of grand and great grand kids.
Steve never lost his love for life family, friends, and of course the automobile.
There will be a celebration of his life at Stone Ridge Clubhouse, 6229 W. 385 S. Hurricane, UT on November 23, 2019 from 2-6 pm.
All are invited to share their memories of The Man, The Myth, The Legend.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019