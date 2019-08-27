Services
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spilsbury Mortuary
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Washington Main Street Chapel
82 N. Main
Washington, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Washington Main Street Chapel
82 N. Main
Washington, UT
View Map
Steven Daley Flowers


1957 - 2019
Steven Daley Flowers Obituary
Steven Daley Flowers

Washington, UT - Steven Daley Flowers, age 62, passed away August 24, 2019. He was born March 29, 1957 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Richard William and Mary Ellen Timmerman Flowers. He married Kathy Gifford of Toquerville on Sept. 10, 1977 in the St. George Temple.

Steven was raised in Salt Lake until the family moved to St. George in 1969. He graduated from Dixie High School in 1975. He worked in excavation with his father for several years, worked for Washington City for 18 years and finally, Western States Trucking. He worked hard to support the family he loved. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved to serve his friends and neighbors.

He is survived by his loving wife Kathy Gifford Flowers; his children, Jeremy (Chasta Dupaix), Richard, Michael (Emily), Stephanie (Antonio Oleski), Kimberly (Rigo Aguirre); grandchildren, Oberon and Hannah; siblings, Marilee Chapman (Barney), Carol (Kyle Anderson), Gary, and sister-in-law, Frances. He is preceded in death by his father and brother, Bill.

Funeral services will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Washington Main Street Chapel, 82 N. Main, Washington, UT. There will be a viewing Thursday, Aug. 29th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary and Friday, Aug. 30th from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services at the Church. Interment will take place in the Washington City Cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, (435) 673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Steven's online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Aug. 27, 2019
