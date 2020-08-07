Steven G. Stocker
Cedar City, Utah - We lost an incredible man on August 5, 2020. Steven G. Stoker, born on October 24, 1957 in Salt Lake City, UT., lost his battle with multiple health problems after an extremely valiant fight. He's had a hard road the last couple of years and kept fighting his best fight for his family. Steve is the son of Gerald and Jeanette Stoker. He married his sweetheart and the love of his life Wendy Orton on June 17, 1977. They have three wonderful children, seven awesome grandchildren, and a great grandson on the way.
Baseball was a way of life for Steven. It started in Little League with the tales of homeruns and exciting all-star games, to his high school days when Cedar won the State Championship in 1975. His second round came as he coached his sons baseball teams where he got to take Steve C.'s team to the Western Regional tourney and was excited to see Justin's Cedar High team win the 2nd State Championship in 2000. As a grandpa, he continued his legacy through Xavier where he got to help develop X's love and skill for baseball. Grandpa got to watch a lot of games, was Suzie's road trip buddy, and even helped coach Xavier and his teammates at times. Grandpa was really looking forward to experiencing more games this year as Turner & Kason are getting ready for their high school experience, and as his other grandkids: Easton, Elli, Madison, and Hudson continue their way up through league/travel ball. Grandpa could always be found in the outfield, so he didn't get in trouble for yelling at the umps; now, he'll be able to watch every game and can yell at them from anywhere he wants. He will also be cheering the loudest and still chasing those homerun balls.
Steve loved to hunt and found some incredible fourty-plus year friendships and traditions that will continue for many more generations. Stoker hunting camp in October brought many memories for everyone who showed up each and every year. He looked forward to those weeks in the mountains with his family and Dave and Ed; and as the years have gone on-the kids and grandkids of everyone who goes to Deer Camp. The hiking, the jokes, the four-wheeler rides, the laughs, and of course that hunt for "the thirty pointer" are going to always be cherished memories.
Steve was a faithful 2:00 game golfer, even in the last few months when he was unable to play, his incredible friends made sure he was there in the golf cart where he continued to show his excitement and some of his sarcasm in their golf game. He loved being on the golf course with his buddies over the years and truly loved those experiences there when he was with his family. Steve was a skilled golfer and enjoyed his time on the green, especially when he was winning.
It's hard to sum up such an incredible man in a few short paragraphs, but he will always be remembered for being such a good hearted man. From helping stranded strangers on the freeway, to changing tires for employees and customers in the Arctic Circle parking lot. His support for the local high school teams is something that gave him a lot of joy. He also sponsored many teams and would go watch them play; he loved going to watch his softball league team and getting to play, watch, and of course pass out fruit snacks to the kids. He was so proud of that Arctic Circle Softball team that continued to compete and win and they truly loved having Steve be their biggest fan.
Steve is survived by his wife, Wendy. Their children Suzie of Cedar City, Steven (Jenni) of Orangeville, Justin (Lynn) of Cedar City; their grandchildren Xavier, Turner, Kason, Elli, Easton, Madison, and Hudson. His parents Gerald & Jeanette of Cedar City, grandpa Glen Osborne of Milford, brother-in-law Russell Eyre, and his sisters Karrie (Dave) Adams of St. George and Annie (Mark) Yahne of Cedar.
He is preceded in death by his sister Lori Eyre, his grandparents Clair & Helen Gillins and Lenna Stoker-Osborne (aka Billie) & Owen Stoker, and by his mother & father-in law Glenna & Scott Orton.
.