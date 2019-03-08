|
|
Steven Kerry Pace
Glendora, California - Steven Kerry Pace passed peacefully from this life on February 27, 2019 in Glendora, CA, after valiantly submitting to the effects of liver cancer.
Steve was the second child of Gordon Harvey and Betty Renee Pace, on June 14, 1958, in Lynwood, CA. His childhood was spent in Downey, CA and Boulder City, NV. As a boy, Steve expended his energy by playing his bongos and drum set in neighborhood garage bands. He loved riding his horse, on the family farm in New Harmony and excelled at sports, aspiring to throw a football like his NFL heroes. Steve was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed passing the sacrament. He had a lifelong love of the Book of Mormon. He attended Las Vegas Vocational-Technical College, certifying in Carpentry and becoming a skilled carpenter—taking pride in his work building award-winning cabinetry.
At age twenty-six, Steve's life took a drastic turn as a result of a motorcycle accident in Whittier, CA. He suffered severe brain trauma that would require him to live in assisted living facilities, under constant medical care for the next thirty-four years of his life. During those years Steve has maintained a love for his family and his Heavenly Father. He has exemplified tremendous courage and patience, as well as a resolute determination to make the best of the challenging circumstances life threw at him. He's been an inspiration to all that have known him. The family desires to express their heartfelt appreciation to Steven's doctors, nurses and other caretakers over the past 34 years—most recently at Glendora Grand Care Center, and Foothill Presbyterian Hospital—both in Glendora, CA.
Steven is survived by his father, Gordon H. Pace of New Harmony, UT; siblings, Mark Pace, Banning, CA; James Pace (Carolyn), New Harmony, UT; Gregory Pace, Las Vegas, NV; Nancy Thornley (Russ), Vineyard, UT; 12 nieces and 6 Nephews. Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Pace, and 1 niece.
Funeral Services for Steven will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 am at the New Harmony Ward Building in New Harmony, Utah. Family and friends will gather at 10:30am prior to the service. Interment will be in the New Harmony Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 8, 2019