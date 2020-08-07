Steven M. Ludlow
Cedar City, Utah - Steven M. Ludlow, age 67 passed away peacefully in his home on August 5, 2020 in Cedar City, UT.
Steve was born Sept. 1st 1952 in Provo, UT to Kenneth and Ramona Ludlow. He grew up in Orem, UT and attended Orem High School. Steve served an LDS mission in Auckland, New Zealand for 2 years and had many choice experiences and made life-long friendships.
Steve married Christine Brown in 1974. From this union came 2 children, Zackary Ludlow and Jennie Ludlow. Steve and Chris later divorced.
Steve married Carolyn Chamberlain, March 12,1988. Carolyn brought 3 daughters to this union, Kristen, Stephanie and Lacy Gadegaard. 2 boys later joined the family, Shay and Carson Ludlow. Yours, Mine and Ours, soon became just "Ours". And this Big family enjoyed 32 happy years together.
Steve worked for Consolidated Freight Ways for 26 years. He taught truck driving courses at Southwest Applied Technology College until his retirement in 2019.
Steve enjoyed many years working with the Boy Scouts, camping, fishing, hunting and dutch oven cooking. Steve's greatest joys in life were spending time with his children and his grandchildren. He cherished each moment and always looked forward to attending ball games, dance recitals, and any other activity the kids were involved in.
Steve is survived by his wife Carolyn Ludlow and their children Zack Ludlow (Robyn), Jennie Ludlow, Kristen Smith (Cody), Stephanie Winkel (Kerry deceased), Lacy West (Hugh), Shay Ludlow, Carson Ludlow (Ana) and 16 Grandchildren. Brothers Raymond, Alex, Allan, and Paul Ludlow.
Steve was preceded in death by his mother and father Ken and Ramona, his mother and father in law Royce and Alene Chamberlain and his son in law Kerry Winkel.
Steve was a good, one of a kind gentle giant who will be missed by so many.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Southern Utah Mortuary, 190 N. 300 W. Cedar City, UT. Viewing will be Monday August 10, 6-8 PM and Tuesday August 11, from 9:00 until time of services. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent to www.sumortuary.com