Steven O. Stocks
Our beautiful, kind and loving son, Steven O. Stocks was born in Moab, Utah the same hospital as his father 18 December 1982. Steve died by suicide 15 October 2019 in Aubrey, Texas. Yes, suicide... it's an epidemic! We need to be aware and talk about this, not hide the fact suicide happens way too often......He is finally at peace from his worries and his pain but so many of us are totally broken at the loss of this beautiful man, son of Kim and Nickie Stocks, brother to Pam Brenneman and Kimberlee Stocks-Fleenor and husband Randy, father to Grayson and Oliver Stocks whom he loved more than life, uncle and nephew to many and husband to Callie. He was previously married to Laurie West.
In 1983, we moved to Riverton, Utah, then again in 1993 to his beloved red rock mountains in Southern Utah, spending his childhood thru teen years in St. George. He attended Bloomington Elementary, 6th Grade Center across from Judds and Dixie Middle and Senior High schools. Steve and his 'brother from another mother,' Adam Wilkey discovered and explored about every rock, mountain, tree and puddle of water in Washington County and beyond. Those two were closer than most biological brothers and deeply cared for and respected each other until the end.
Steve, you are free from your pain leaving us with broken hearts. We know you are safe in the arms of Jesus and we will see you again one day. Until then our sweet boy, you can now rest in peace….good bye. We love you to the moon and beyond…
Be kind to one another, smile, ask questions…who knows, you might save a life. Because of this tragedy, one life has already been saved. Thank you to our dear friend and 'adopted son', Dr. Charles Diviney, CLD3 Counseling for doing all you could from 1200 miles away to help our son. Dr. Diviney will keep sharing Steve's story through his conferences, hopefully saving more lives.
Steve's ashes will be brought back to Utah to be spread in the red dirt he loved. It is hoped at that time there will be a gathering of friends and family to laugh and share stories. This is what he would have wanted. Love you son…
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
800 273-8255
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019