|
|
Steven Walter Bosvay
St. George -
Steven Walter Bosvay
8/6/1938 - 10/20/2019
Steve was born in Chicago, Illinois to his parents Marjorie Sorensen and Steven "Buzz" Bosvay. As a teenager, he moved to Phoenix, Arizona, the home of his future wife and love of his life, Patricia. Though he and Patricia both lived in Phoenix for several years, they did not meet until a later time when they both lived in San Diego, California, where Steve was just getting out of the Navy. Shortly after his retirement, Steve and Patricia left San Diego and relocated to St. George in 2001. He and his wife enjoyed 56 wonderful years of marriage, until Patricia's passing on January 20, 2016.
Steve is survived by his 3 children, Michelle, Kim and Jeff; 3 grandchildren, Amy, Tyler and Corey; and 3 great grandchildren, Eryn, Noah and Taylor. He will be missed by many, and remembered for his sense of humor, and kind-hearted "razzing" of waitresses, mechanics, and various service providers to do a "good job". He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather, who always made sure his loved one's needs were met.
A viewing will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6:00-7:00pm at McMillan Mortuary 499 E. Tabernacle, St. George, Utah 84770,
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 2:00pm at Holy Cross Cemetery 4470 Hilltop Dr, San Diego, CA 92102
Arrangements are under the direction of McMillan Mortuary. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019