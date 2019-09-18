|
|
Susan Jeanette Jackson Loris
St. George - Susan Jeanette Jackson Loris, beloved daughter of Heavenly Parents, returned home to them on September 16, 2019. She was welcomed into mortality by her loving earthly parents, William Junius and Jeanette Wall Jackson, on July 14, 1946 in Roosevelt, Utah. The family moved to Edgemont and later Mapleton where she and her eight siblings learned the Gospel and how to work from their intentional parents.
Susan graduated from Springville High School with high academic honors and proceeded onto Brigham Young University where she obtained a degree in Speech and Drama Education. She then served for two years in the Japan-Okinawa Mission and was blessed to be able to teach the Gospel in both Japanese and English during the 1970 World Fair in Osaka, Japan. Upon returning she married and started a family. They moved to St. George in 1973 and Susan found her lifetime home.
There, Susan gained many friends and became a respected member of the community. She served in many volunteer capacities such as PTA president, BSA merit badge counselor, election judge, book talk facilitator and walking for the March of Dimes. Wherever Susan went, she saw fellow children of God and served, taught and loved. This was especially evident in her service within the Church. She twice served as Ward Relief Society President and then as Stake Relief Society President. Her favorite callings always included testifying of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and the joy to be found in the Plan of Salvation. Susan was frequently the Gospel Doctrine teacher in her ward and toward the end of her life taught her granddaughters' Sunday School class. This love of the Lord inspired her to serve a second proselyting mission in her senior years to the Canada Toronto West Mission.
Above and foundational to all of these good works was Susan's joy in being a mother. She raised her children with a firm understanding of the truth of the Gospel and of God's love for them. Her words, her works and her deeds testify of her conviction of this truth.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her youngest sister, Mary Jackson. She is survived by seven of her siblings: Phyllis Diether, Edwin Jackson, Betty Jackson, Paul Jackson, Bruce Jackson, Robert Jackson, Lois Taysom; her children: Jennifer S (Charles) Hardy, Jonathan C (Sherry) Loris, James D (Lisa) Loris, Jeffrey K (Wendy) Loris, Amy R (Jeremy) Roberts, Anna L (Robert) Stuart, Adam J (Natalie) Loris; and 33 (soon to be 34) cherished grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00am at the Ivins 10th Ward LDS Chapel, 15 North Main, Ivins, Utah 84738. A viewing will be prior to services from 9:30 to 10:45am at the same location. Interment will be in the Tonaquint Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of McMillan Mortuary. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019