Services
Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)
190 NORTH 300 WEST
Cedar City, UT 84720-2508
(435) 586-4040
For more information about
Susanna Jeffs
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Southern Utah Mortuary
190 N 300 W
Cedar City, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Heritage Center Theater,
105 N 100 E,
Cedar City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susanna Jeffs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susanna Barlow Jeffs


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Susanna Barlow Jeffs Obituary
Susanna Barlow Jeffs

Cedar City, Utah - Susanna Barlow Jeffs passed away after a challenging battle with cancer on February 1, 2019 in St. George, Utah. She was born October 9, 1949 in Short Creek, AZ as the first child to Daniel and Elnora Barlow. She grew up in Short Creek, AZ and raised her family in Sandy and Draper, UT.

Her children were the most important thing to her in life, and spending time with her grandchildren was the highlight of her life. Beyond her own children, she was a mother to many and she was known as "Mom Sue" to everyone.

She was successful and organized as a business partner and accountant for multiple businesses with her husband, David H. Jeffs.

Susanna is survived by her Father, many siblings, 27 children and 102 grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband David, mother Elnora, son Lorin, granddaughter Poochey and grandson Rodger.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Feb. 8th at 11:00 am at the Heritage Center Theater, 105 N 100 E, in Cedar City, UT. A viewing will be held on Thursday, Feb. 7th from 6:00-8:00 pm at Southern Utah Mortuary, 190 N 300 W, in Cedar City, UT and on Friday, Feb. 8th from 9:30-10:30 am at Heritage Center Theater in Cedar City, UT. Interment will be at the Isaac Carling Memorial Park in Colorado City, AZ under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.

We will all miss our dear "Mom Sue".
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information