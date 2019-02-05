|
Susanna Barlow Jeffs
Cedar City, Utah - Susanna Barlow Jeffs passed away after a challenging battle with cancer on February 1, 2019 in St. George, Utah. She was born October 9, 1949 in Short Creek, AZ as the first child to Daniel and Elnora Barlow. She grew up in Short Creek, AZ and raised her family in Sandy and Draper, UT.
Her children were the most important thing to her in life, and spending time with her grandchildren was the highlight of her life. Beyond her own children, she was a mother to many and she was known as "Mom Sue" to everyone.
She was successful and organized as a business partner and accountant for multiple businesses with her husband, David H. Jeffs.
Susanna is survived by her Father, many siblings, 27 children and 102 grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband David, mother Elnora, son Lorin, granddaughter Poochey and grandson Rodger.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Feb. 8th at 11:00 am at the Heritage Center Theater, 105 N 100 E, in Cedar City, UT. A viewing will be held on Thursday, Feb. 7th from 6:00-8:00 pm at Southern Utah Mortuary, 190 N 300 W, in Cedar City, UT and on Friday, Feb. 8th from 9:30-10:30 am at Heritage Center Theater in Cedar City, UT. Interment will be at the Isaac Carling Memorial Park in Colorado City, AZ under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
We will all miss our dear "Mom Sue".
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019