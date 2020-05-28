Suzan Hawes



St. George - Our beautiful mother, sister and aunt, Suzan Skye Maycock Hawes, was reunited with her beloved Gary on May 27, 2020, in St. George, Utah. Suzan was born July 8, 1941, in Washington D.C., the second child and oldest daughter of Richard Walden and Mary Elise Skye Maycock. Growing up she lived briefly in Arlington, Virginia and Long Island, New York, but spent most of her early years in Salt Lake City, Utah where she graduated from East High School. Suzan received her BS in Social Work from the University of Utah where she was active in the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. She later earned her teaching degree. From the time Suzan was young, she loved to ski and whenever possible she was up at Alta with friends. She was very instrumental in helping to raise her younger siblings and instill in them a sense of family unity. When Suzan was in college, her father and mother were called as Mission and Relief Society Presidents of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints to the Northern States Mission headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. During the summers, Suzan came to the mission home to live. The first morning she had arrived, as she gracefully descended the grand staircase to the staring eyes of many missionaries, one of them suddenly bounded up the staircase, took and shook her hand and said, "Welcome to Chicago; I'm Elder Hawes." Suzan and Gary were married January 24, 1964, shortly after Gary returned from his mission. Suzan and Gary were blessed with four beautiful children and nothing was a higher priority for Suzan than her family. She devoted her life to them and has continued throughout her life with this devotion to her grandchildren. Because Gary was in the Air Force, the family lived many places throughout the world: Louisiana, Arizona, California, Florida, North Carolina, England, Germany and Korea. After Gary's retirement, he flew for private individuals which took Suzan and Gary to Africa and Nepal. Suzan traveled with family and friends to many exciting places. She has said, "Live in a modest home, buy a modest car, and have experiences." Her children have fond memories of traveling to the Eiffel Tower, the Berlin Wall and Checkpoint Charlie; skiing in Berchtesgaden; accompanying her on Volksmarches, touring castles and museums, and enjoying many beach days. Suzan's career revolved around working with children. She was a juvenile probation officer in SLC, Utah. She taught elementary school in Fort Irwin, CA, Osan, Korea, and in Littlefield and Beaver Dam, Arizona. When asked about working with children who struggle, she replied, "They may struggle, but give them a chance and they'll struggle for you." Suzan and Gary were called as missionaries to the Deseret Industries where her calling was specifically to work with youth striving to earn their G.E.D. Suzan just recently became a CASA worker in Utah. She was able to enrich the lives of all who came in contact with her. When Suzan lived in North Carolina, she had the wonderful idea to rent a small beach house and invite her parents and siblings to come and spend a week together during the summer. There were 26 of us that first year with beds for about 12. Children were sleeping on sofas and on the floor, and babies were tucked inside blanketed open drawers. There was no air conditioning so the windows were open with a soft breeze drifting through. Suzan had to haul over most of the cooking items from her home in Goldsboro. Because of Suzan our family has continued this tradition of meeting at the beach in North Carolina for the past 38 years. Her deep commitment to be united as a family has been a binding force in the lives of her children and grandchildren, her parents, her siblings, and her many nephews and nieces. Five generations have now been blessed by Suzan's decision to have us gather! Suzan was preceded in death by her parents, her brother John, and her eternal companion, Gary. She is survived by her four children: Gary and Wendy Hawes of Herriman, Utah; Sean Hawes of St. George, Utah; Star and Jason Widdison of Logandale, Nevada; and Christian Hawes of St. George, Utah; her 15 grandchildren: Austin, Sydney, Jackson and Shelby Hawes; Kenzie, Jake, Jordan and Hudson Hawes; Skylar, Kaleigh, Keaton and Skotlyn Hill; and Micah, Ellie and Finn Hawes and her one great-grandchild: Kyle Hill. She is also survived by her siblings: Richard and Merrilee Maycock of Roswell, Georgia; Beth Harte of Salt Lake City, Utah; Jane Packer of Houston, Texas; William and Kay Maycock of Atlanta, Georgia; and Mary Alice and Ray Butler of Lucas, Texas; and numerous nephews and nieces. A family graveside service will be held to remember the life of this remarkable woman.









