Sylvia Jean Wood
1940 - 2020
Sylvia Jean Wood

St. George - Sylvia Jean Wood passed away in Saint George, Utah on October 22, 2020 due to complications from a fall. Sylvia was born September 20, 1940 in Boise, Idaho to Dr. Al Klotz and Ora Klotz. Sylvia grew up in Boise and had five sisters. She loved going to baseball games and was on the high school tennis team. She graduated from Boise High School.

Sylvia graduated from St. Alphonsus School of Nursing in 1961. She loved being a R.N and worked in several hospitals and doctor's offices. Her last nursing job was as an O.R. nurse at the Hailey hospital.

Sylvia married Emer Wood on August 10, 1961 in the Logan LDS Temple. They were married for 52 years, until Emer died in 2014. She is survived by two sisters, Sandra LaBossier and Jerrie VanHouten, and four children: Pam (Dave) Larsen, Ogden, Utah; Cindy (Dustin) Farris, Euless, Texas; Dan (Lynda) Wood, Twin Falls, Idaho; and David (Amy) Wood, Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Sylvia and Emer lived in Boise until 1975. They moved to Washington state for a couple of years until they settled with their family in Hailey, Idaho in 1978. Sylvia instilled in all four of her children the importance of education. She was very proud of all her children's educational achievements. She loved to tell everyone she met how she raised a lawyer, teacher, dentist and doctor.

Shortly before her husband's death in 2014, they relocated to St George. She is survived by her four children, 15 grand-children and three great-grand-children.

Due to COVID-19, no services will be held at this time. A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Hailey, Idaho cemetery, where her remains will be buried next to her husband.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the St Jude Medical Center in Sylvia's name. Friends and family are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStG.com




Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
