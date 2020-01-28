|
Sylvia Sue Riggs Gates
Sylvia Sue Riggs Gates, 66, of Bradford, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord January 10, 2020 at her residence. She was born February 19, 1953 in Kanab, Utah to the late Edwin Riggs and Gracie Chappell Riggs Hawkins.
Sylvia was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and a graduate of Kanab High School. She was a colorful person and lived life to it's fullest. All the trials, tribulations, happiness, grief and side roads she experienced molded her into the very unique woman she was. She held several occupations throughout life including a dispatcher at the state capital for the Utah Highway Patrol, cosmetologist, EMT, secretary for the Kane County Sheriff's Department, a re-enactor for Western Gun Fights in Kanab, Utah, and a mail clerk at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, James Vigil Riggs and David Chappell Riggs and son in law, Ken Decker and sister in law, Merilyn Riggs.
She is survived by two daughters, Lesa Marie Laubham of Bradford, Arkansas and Rebecka Sue Decker of Salt Lake City, Utah: one son, James Hudson Gates of Cedar City, Utah; six grandchildren, Colby Weymouth (Jessica), Mickayla Weymouth (Jordan), Gracie Marie Decker, James Hudson Gates, Jr., Tucker Lee Laubham, and Benjamin Gates; three great grandchildren, Hayden James, Jeremiah, and Greyson. Two sisters, Gracie Caroline Davis (Kenny) of St. Georg, Utah, and Joyce Knapton (Garry) of Salt Lake City, Utah; sister in law, Susie Riggs of San Antonio, Texas; two brothers, Edwin Riggs of St. George, Utah and Timothy Riggs (Robynn) of Cedar City, Utah.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Kanab South Chapel, 604 S. 200 E. With a visitation at 12:30 p.m.
The Family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for all the love and support they have received, with a special thanks to Bob, Bonnie and Travis Riding, Rosa DeMille, Jeremy and Cynthia Sherwood and the Kanab 7th ward for their compassionate service.
Flowers and condolences can be sent to Lesa Marie Laubham at 169 W. 200 S. Kanab, Utah 84741.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020