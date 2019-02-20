|
Tad Mecham
Kanab, Utah - Tad Pierson Mecham passed away Feb. 16, 2019 at her home in Kanab, Utah. She was born on July 24th , 1960 to Dean J. and Sheren Hardy Pierson in Panguitch, Utah. She always loved and reminisced about her childhood in Junction, Utah and that is where her passion for antiques began. In sixth grade her dad was promoted to a job in Kanab as Sargent of the UHP. Tad became quickly popular and loved. She soon made life-long friends that turned into a forever sisterhood.
After graduating Kanab High School, she married Norris Brown and they had three children; Lindsey, Dean and Lacey. Following in her daddy and brother's footsteps, she went on to Post and graduated from the Utah Police Academy as one of the first women to do so. She graduated with the top shooter award to boot!
She hired on with the Utah Highway Patrol at the St. George port of entry. She later transferred back home to Kanab where she was eventually promoted to supervisor. While working at the port, she also was a reserve deputy for Kane County Sheriff's Office. While she was there, she started the DARE program in Kanab and built the DARE car that is an icon in our community. She loved inspecting trucks and at the end of her career went on to be the first women to teach nationally as an Associate National Training Center Instructor. She loved traveling around the U.S. teaching and made many good friends while doing so.
Norris and Tad later divorced and she married Russ Whitaker and gained her Braylee Boy. After they divorced then she met her soulmate…her Shucky. Tad and Clint were later sealed for time and all eternity in the St. George Temple. She gained three more sons Brannon, Hayes and Wyatt along with their wives. Their lives were enriched with 21 grandkids they accumulated and they were their pride and joy. Together they enjoyed the great outdoors and had many adventures doing so. She was nominated and won the 2013 Extreme Huntress Title and went to Alaska to experience a trip of a lifetime. The trials they endured together only made them stronger.
Mom had an insatiable zest for life. She was always on an adventure, proving the impossible possible and through hard work and love accomplished more in her short life than most could dream of.
She is preceded in death by her husband Clint, her parents, son Dean and brother Lynn. She is survived by her children Lindsey (Justun) Jones, Lacey (Joshua) Monson, Braylee (Erin)Whitaker, Brannon (Michelle) Morse, Hayes (Lacey) Mecham, and Wyatt (Cheyenne) Mecham, 21 grandkids, brother Rick, and sisters Launa, Ronda and Annette. Services will be as follows: visitation at Mosdell Mortuary (676 S. Hwy 89 A) on Thursday the 21st from 6-7 and Friday visitation from 9:30-10:45 with services at 11:00 in the South Chapel (604 S. Hwy 89A) in Kanab. Interment following at the Kanab City Cemetery.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Feb. 20, 2019