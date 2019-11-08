|
|
Tari Sanders
St. George - Tari Kay Sanders, 76, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019, at her home in St. George, UT, of pancreatic cancer. She was born March 5, 1943 in Las Vegas, Nevada to Curtis and Ethel McAnally. She was married several times, notably to Richard K. Petersen—with whom she had and raised four boys—and Earl Sanders. When Earl and Tari were married on July 12, 2008, Earl promised her that he would live at least ten more years, and they were married for the last ten and a half years of Earl's life.
Tari was born in Las Vegas, NV and lived with her family in Oklahoma and Minnesota throughout her youth. She graduated from high school in Fairmont, MN, and earned a bookkeeping certificate shortly thereafter. Tari worked as a bookkeeper, office manager, and in other administrative positions throughout her career.
Tari married Richard Petersen in 1964, and lived in Minneapolis, MN then Miles City, MT before moving back to Las Vegas in 1967. For the rest of her life, she primarily lived in southern Nevada and Utah. Tari was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and she shared her testimony of the Gospel with everyone who visited. She and Earl served as missionaries in the St. George Family History Center from 2013—2014, and she spent many years as an ordinance worker in the St. George, Las Vegas, and Seattle temples of the church. Tari was involved with the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, and served in elected positions in several chapters during her life.
Tari is survived by two sisters, Carol (& Doug) Porter and Zina McAnally, both living in the St. George area, a brother, William (& Janette) McAnally of Gig Harbor, WA, and a brother-in-law, Ted Giles, also of St. George. She is also survived by four children: Keith (& Evelyn) Petersen, Kevin (& Megan) Petersen, Todd (& Rhonda) Petersen, and Mark (& Susan) Petersen; 20 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren. Her parents, husband, and a sister, Tyana Giles, preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 912 South 1740 East, St. George, UT (the Foremaster Ridge building). Visitation will be available before the services, 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the same location. Interment on Monday, November 18, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, NV. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019