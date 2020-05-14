|
Taylor Judd Nelson
St George - It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved Taylor Judd Nelson. Taylor passed away on May 10, 2020. Taylor was born on July 29, 1996 to parents Troy and Krista Nelson in St. George, UT.
Taylor loved his family, the ocean and camping in Zion National Park and at his family property on Beaver mountain. His sweet spirit was only outshined by his love for animals.
We will remember his sharp wit, his love for bread and cheese in any form, his goofy ways, resilience and how he cherished family traditions.
Taylor was deeply loved and will forever be missed.
He is survived by his parents Troy Nelson (Marla) and Krista Nelson, brothers Jordan (Madi) and Carter, Grandparents Nancy Nelson and Lyle and Janet Meadows, his new niece just born May 11th, Sophie Taylyn Nelson and a host of family and friends.
Preceded in death by his Grandfather Kenneth Nelson
There will be a small family gathering at a later date to honor his memory.
Please visit www.hughesmortuary.com to sign Taylor's guestbook.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from May 14 to May 17, 2020