Tennys Houston
Panguitch, Utah - Tennys Slack Houston passed away at her daughter's home in Salt Lake City on October 16, 2019. She was 102 years old. The second of eight children, Tennys, was born May 16, 1917, in Panguitch, Utah, to Martin Leonard and Myrtle Prince Slack. She graduated from Panguitch High School in 1936, then worked as an operator for the telephone company. She married her beloved Jay Frank Houston in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on March 20, 1940. They were blessed with three children: LaMotte (Sandra, 1 grandchild, 3 great-grandchildren); Annette (Richard, 2 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild); and Bruce (Sherry, 6 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren).
Tennys and Jay owned the Houston Furniture Store, later Houston Grocery, in Panguitch for nearly three decades. They were famous for their hospitality and their incredible sausages.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Panguitch 1st Ward Relief Society Room, where friends may call from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Burial will be in the Panguitch Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019