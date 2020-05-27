Services
Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-4221
Graveside service
Friday, May 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Tonaquint Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Terri Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terri Fabio Smith


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terri Fabio Smith Obituary
Terri Fabio Smith

St. George - Terri (Fabio) Smith, 61 passed away on Saturday, 23 May 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Her passing was peaceful in the arms of "the love of her life", Dennis Patten. Terri was born on 06 June 1958, in Provo, Utah to Burke and Arlene Smith.

Terri was raised in Loa, Utah where she graduated High School and then moved to Salt Lake City, where she worked for 18 years, as a flight attendant and in Real Estate. In 1995 she moved to St. George, Utah, where she enjoyed the remainder of her life working in Real Estate and then Ivins City.

Terri loved working in her studio doing fused glass making necklaces, plates, and wall hangings. She had a passion for travel and enjoyed many vacations to Mexico and boating on Lake Powell. She felt most alive in the outdoors and took great pride in her and Dennis' yard planting beautiful flowers and working side by side with him in the garden.

Terri was loved and adored by Dennis' grandchildren. She will long be remembered for her warm hugs, patiently painting everyone's nails, epic Easter egg hunts, Christmas tree decorating, Christmas morning waffles, Disneyland trips, conversations around the pool, her cool purple streaked hair, Pizza Factory lunches, fun light up necklaces, kind words and selfless service she showed to then for over 10 years. She was an angel to them on Earth and they will take great comfort in knowing that she will continue to watch over them from Heaven.

Terri is survived by her companion and best friend, Dennis Patten; her adopted children and grandchildren, through Dennis; sister, Kathy Berry (Dan); brother, Marty Smith (Val); her father Burke Smith and stepmother, Verla Smith.

Graveside services will be held Friday, 29 May 2020 at 10:00 a.m. the Tonaquint Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For funeral listings visit www.metcalfmortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from May 27 to May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terri's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
Download Now