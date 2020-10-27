Terry Walter Thompson
Cedar City - Terry Walter Thompson of Cedar City passed away October 24, 2020 at the age of 75 after a courageous battle with cancer, which he fought to the end for his family.
Terry was born on June 20, 1945 to Alfred Lavell and Wanda Brower Thompson in Astoria, Oregon on the Naval base. At the age of 18 months his family moved to Provo, Utah. His brother Dennis George Thompson was born there in 1946. They moved to Cedar where his father started a business, Thompson Office Machines and Supplies. Terry attended Cedar High School and graduated class of 1963.
Terry served in the Navy and was stationed at the US Naval Training Station in San Diego, California and also, the Trans Barricks Naval Station in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. He served on the following ships the USS Preble, the USS Cochrane and the USS Charles Berry with one term of eight months in Vietnam.
In 1968 he met Norma Joy Pollock while on leave from the Navy, and they wed in 1968. Later sealed in the St. George Temple in 1978. They had five children, Kyle Thompson, Craig Thompson, Diana Tolley, Cliff Thompson and Lindsay Thompson.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents Alfred Thompson and Wanda Judd, brother Dennis Thompson, sister Edna Thompson, daughter-in-law Kelli Bussio Thompson, and granddaughter, Bayli Thompson. He is survived by his wife Norma Thompson, his five children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Terry's favorite hobby as a child was swimming. He used to take fins, water wings, nose plugs and towel down the old Cedar pool and stay until closing time. He mother also taught him bowling which he really enjoyed. Later in life Terry switched his interest to classic cars restoring a 1950 Ford pick-up and a 1964 Buick Skylark. You could often see Terry outside working on his vehicles, washing and waxing them for the next car show.
Terry was a quiet man with a witty, dry sense of humor. His life was spent in service of his family, friends and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He has been a living demonstration of love in all its forms of expression, not only with his family but every person who he has met along the way.
Funeral services will be held on October 30, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N. 300 W. Cedar City, UT). A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10 am - 12 pm. Interment will be held at the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com
Livestreaming of the services will be available under Terry's obituary at www.sumortuary.com