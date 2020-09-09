1/1
Thane Larsen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thane Larsen

Thane Larsen, 90, of Mink Creek, Idaho, quietly passed away in his sleep, Friday, September 4, 2020 at his Kaysville home.

Thane Larsen was born on March 18, 1930 at home in Mink Creek, Franklin County, Idaho to Junius Christian Larsen (4/27/1885 - 3/12/1964) and Charity Eliza Rasmussen (3/31/1888 - 9/9/1985). Thane was the 11th of 12 children. Another sister Marilyn was born after Thane and was their 12th child. She passed shortly after birth, so in most ways Thane was and is considered the "baby" of the family.

Thane worked in the movie theater business during his early years. He met and began dating his future wife Margaret on December 24, 1952 until he was called to active duty in the U.S. Army with a reporting date of April 1953. Before departing for active duty, he asked Margaret to marry him and gave her an engagement ring.

Thane changed careers and began to work for the USAF at Hill AFB in July 1959. His work was impactful and a great contribution to the US national security. Thane retired as Director, Specialized Management in 1991.

Thane is survived by his four sons, Roger, Ron (Beth), Ken and Blake (Cynthia) in addition to eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:00 am with a small service honoring Thane at 11:00 am at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N Fairfield Rd, Layton, UT 84041. Thane and his late wife Margaret will be laid to rest together in Ogden at a future date.

Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved