Thelma Smith
Henrieville - Thelma Alvey Smith, 82, passed away October 22, 2019 in St. George. She was born March 11, 1937 in Escalante to Hosea Jennings and Ila Davis Alvey. She married Lee Edward Smith February 27, 1956 in Fredonia, AZ. He preceded her in death February 16, 1998.
Thelma was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She taught mother's education classes, wrote youth road shows, taught Primary classes with Lee, and held other various callings.
She had a varied and successful work history. Thelma started out operating a punch card machine, worked at a utility company, retail grocery, food service, teacher's aide, and the sewing factory in Henrieville. She particularly enjoyed working at the Bryce Canyon Lodge starting out as a front desk clerk and was later promoted to manager. Her many skills including her love for people culminated in a 22 year career as the postmaster in Henrieville. She always enjoyed writing poetry and stories, gardening, cooking, and taking care of her roses. In earlier years, she and her family planted a field-size garden and she canned for weeks in the fall preserving both her own and her parents' harvest. Even in the last few years, she and Boyd always had a small garden. Just three weeks before her passing, she spent an entire Saturday making apricot jam. She enjoyed going for rides on the East Fork and around the east end of the Boulder Mountain and having lunch at the Sunglow Café in Bicknell.
Thelma really loved her family and though she had a small number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, they are pure quality. Her greatest legacy is her family. She instilled in them values of love, respect, compassion, and a great work ethic. She had a great sense of humor and loved to tease which was passed to her posterity. Just join us anytime for a family gathering and you will leave with sides hurting from laughter. She was forever 39 years old and just you try to argue with her. It is interesting that as we lapped her in age, according to her, that was our problem.
Mom and Grandma, we celebrate your life and legacy and we are thankful for the people you taught us to be. We love you and you will be missed every day.
Thelma is survived by her children: Barton Jennings (Sherie) Smith, LaVerkin; John "Bud" Ethan (Becky) Smith, St. George; Ben Lee (Kim) Smith, Santa Clara; Boyd Vee Smith, Henrieville; Leah Anne Smith, Eagle Mountain; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; siblings: Merle Hansen, West Valley City; Artabeth Pollock, Taylorsville; Boyd (Claudia) Alvey, Eagle Mountain; Geneal (Blair) Frazier, Stansbury Park.
Also preceded in death by her parents; stillborn son, Anthony Lee Smith; stillborn grandson, Johnny Lee Smith; sister: Ilene Coffman; brothers-in-law: Earl Coffman, Venice Hansen, Dannie Pollock.
Funeral services will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the Henrieville Ward Chapel, where friends may call from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Henrieville Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019