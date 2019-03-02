Services
Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)
190 NORTH 300 WEST
Cedar City, UT 84720-2508
(435) 586-4040
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)
190 NORTH 300 WEST
Cedar City, UT 84720-2508
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)
190 NORTH 300 WEST
Cedar City, UT 84720-2508
Cedar City, Utah - Theo Judd Hadley, age 93 passed away on February 27, 2019 peacefully at home in Cedar City, Utah. She was born on September 8, 1925 in Washington, Utah to Joseph and Lule Judd. She grew up in Hamblin Valley, Utah and was sealed to Elwin Monroe Hadley in the St. George LDS Temple on June 29, 1943.

She taught primary and Young Women's. Theo was very talented at quilting, crocheting, embroidering, gardening and cooking (especially bread). She was an avid reader and had a sense of humor especially when her cat would bring her gifts of lizards and snakes.

Theo is survived by her children; LaVar (Ann) Hadley of Hurricane, UT, daughter-in-law (Kathleen) Hadley of Hurricane, UT, Joseph (Kayleen) Hadley of St. George, UT, Francie Joy Flowers of Enoch, UT, Don (Teresa) Hadley of Mesa, AZ and Nickolas Sr. (Nellie) Hadley of Roy, UT. Her brother Pat Judd and sister Joann Hunt. Along with 29 grandchildren, 69 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her husband Elwin M. Hadley, son Russell Hadley, son-in-law Bill Flowers, her parents Joseph and Lula Judd, brother Kurt Judd and sisters Colleen Busher and Nevada Miller.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N 300 W, Cedar City, UT 84720). A viewing will be held that morning from 10:30-11:30 am at the Mortuary. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
