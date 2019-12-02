Services
Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah
1316 South 400 East
St. George, UT
435-986-2085
St. George, Utah - Theodore Francis Bogart Jr. passed away on November 25, 2019 in St. George, UT. He was born on June 4, 1935 in Schofield Barricks, HI, to Theodore Francis Bogart and Mary Musk.

He is survived by his 3 children; Theodore Francis Bogart III of Raleigh, North Carolina, Mary Ann Kelly of Eureka, California and Catherine Hambleton of Washington, Utah and 8 grandchildren.

Theodore was an avid hiker, photographer and outdoorsman, and honorary lifetime member of The Outback Hiking Club of Southern Utah since 2008.

He was also a prolific author of University level textbooks having had 25 books published and distributed to colleges and universities throughout the world.

He contributed much during his lifetime, and will be sorely missed by all who had the honor and pleasure of knowing him. A Graveside service will be Wed. Dec. 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at Tonaquint Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 986-9100.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
