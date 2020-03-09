|
|
Thomas Albert
Gappmayer - Thomas Albert Gappmayer, age 71, passed away peacefully to meet his Savior on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his home in Ivins, Utah .
Tom was born on March 28, 1948 in Orem, Utah. His parents were William Gappmayer and Rose (Hennessy) Gappmayer.
Tom graduated from Orem High School in 1966. Following graduation, he entered the U.S Army where he served in the Vietnam war; receiving two Purple Hearts. After his service, he graduated from the University of Utah in 1976. He did PTSD counseling In Fairbanks, Alaska. Later he was employed at Valley Mental Health in Tooele , Utah. In 2001, he retired and moved to Saint George, Utah. He moved to Georgetown, Texas in 2005 and returned to Ivins, Utah in June 2012.
Tom was a member of Redemption Lutheran Church in Saint George, Utah. He loved to golf, gardening and he loved the beauty of southern Utah. He loved all sports, particularly the Utah Jazz. His family, friends and his church family were cherished by him.
He is survived by his children, Mike Gappmayer, Cindy Gappmayer Griggs of Orem, Utah and Daren Gappmayer and Nellie Gappmayer of Bountiful, Utah. He is also survived by his loving and devoted wife, Karen and stepson, Mike (Krista) Miller, two brothers, Bill (Pat) Gappmayer of Pleasant Grove, Utah and Dan (Sallie) Gappmayer of Herriman, Utah. He is survived by his grandchildren and one great grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, aunts and uncles.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday March 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Redemption Lutheran Church, 348 North Bluff Street - Suite 204 in Saint George, Ut. There will be a reception following the service. The service will be conducted by Pastor Michael Quandt.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the church Tom loved, Redemption Lutheran Church.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020