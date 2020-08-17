Thomas Eugene Burke
New Harmony - Tom Burke, age 88, died peacefully in his home in Hurricane, Utah on August 13, 2020. Born to Roy and Stella Burke in Burlington, Iowa, he was the second child in a family of nine children and spent much of his young life in in Sioux City, Iowa. The family later moved to Port Byron, Illinois where he graduated high school in 1950. Tom married Joan Zwolanek that same year and he entered the "family business" in the elevator industry. After a stint in the U.S. Army, he became the district manager for Hunter Hayes Elevators based in El Paso, Texas in 1954. He worked for 35 years in the elevator trade, as did three of his brothers who ran other regional offices in Texas.
Tom married Betty Richens Stogner in 1981. They left El Paso in 1994 and moved to New Harmony after traveling for a year in their high-lo trailer. They shared many happy and active years together until his passing.
After retiring, Tom served his community on the New Harmony Valley Fire Department and was president of the New Harmony Water Board from 1995-2019 where many contributions were made and friendships formed.
Tom was loved and respected by many. He touched a lot of people's lives for the better. Tom was patient, generous and had a big heart. He was always willing to help friends and family. Tom was an avid fisherman (including over 60 consecutive years to Colorado with brothers, assorted family members and close friends), a skilled outdoorsman, and he loved a good card game. He will be dearly missed, but he left us all with happy memories of special times spent with him.
Tom is survived by his wife, Betty, and their combined grown children Ted Burke; Debbee Stogner Back and her husband, Dennis; and Donna Burke Jones and her husband, Arthur, . . . as well as their grandchildren Jeremy Back, DeAnne Back Goaslind, Evan Nelson, Tiffany Back Nelson, and Danny Back. They also currently have eight great-granddaughters and eight great-grandsons to whom Tom will always be remembered as G-Pa. Tom also is survived by his treasured siblings Jerry, Rolly, Rosie, Pat, Bobby, and Katy.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Stella Burke, his eldest daughter, Laurie Nelson, as well as two of his siblings, Joanie and Jim.
Funeral services will take place at Southern Utah Mortuary and Funeral Home in Cedar City on Saturday, August 22 at 11 a.m. with the burial immediately following the service at the New Harmony Cemetery in New Harmony. A public viewing is available from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday. Flowers can be sent to the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a donation to cancer research is suggested. Arrangements are under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com
