Washington - Thomas Grant Smith, 69, of Washington, Utah, passed on December 16, 2019. Tom was born to Clifford George Smith and Patricia Grant Smith on November 17, 1950, in Burbank, California. He graduated as valedictorian in his class from Sylmar High School in 1969 and attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. Tom served as a missionary in the Texas South Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He married his first sweetheart, Carol Lee Sanford, on December 31, 1974, in the Los Angeles Temple of his church. Together, Tom and Carol had six children: Vincent, Heather, Tiffany, Grant, Sean, and Ashley.
Carol parted from this life suddenly at age 40, leaving Tom to raise the children on his own. His journey continued when he and Minon Allen Hughes fell in love and joined two families together, welcoming Kenice, Hollie, Crysta, Kaysha, Javin, and Mitsy, to make one family on December 30, 1987. Tom and Minon were later sealed together in the St. George Temple.
He is survived by his wife, Minon Allen Smith; siblings, Sue Smith-Bonner and Pam Smith-Earnst; his children, Heather Rawlinson (Mike), Tiffany Alba (Anthony), Grant Smith (Karen), Sean Smith (Amy), Ashley Paramore (Landon), Kenice Whitaker (Adam), Hollie Hansen (Casey), Crysta Sapp (Damian), Kaysha Sorensen (Shad), Javin Hughes (Jannell), and Mitsy Olsen (Mike); and 40 (soon to be 41) grandchildren. They all remember him loving and cherishing his family and for his big and tender heart.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Carol Lee Smith, his son Vincent Telese, his grandson Lorenzo Alba, his sister Janet Mitchell, and his parents Clifford and Patricia Smith.
Tom originally had a desire to teach elementary school, but he discovered his passion for computers, which guided his career into the computer industry. Throughout his life, gadgets and technology remained among his favorite hobbies. He also loved to fish and camp with his family. He dabbled in weather forecasting and was known as "Weather Watcher Tom" for a local TV station. Most recently, he enjoyed designing unique creations with his 3D printer for his family and even figured out how to repair them. He had a witty sense of humor that helped him to easily befriend and connect with others. He was a gifted writer and wrote many short stories and poems. His rich baritone voice often brought peace to others through narration and song. He always used his talents to better the lives of his family. He loved his Savior, Jesus Christ, and taught the gospel throughout his life.
A celebration of his life is scheduled for Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11:00 am 1295 South 300 East, St. George, Utah. A viewing will be held at 9:00 am. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Thomas Grant Smith Memorial Account #2350072 at Rocky Mountain Bank.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019