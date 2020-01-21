|
|
Thomas Kelly Dalton
Cedar City - Thomas Kelly Dalton was born April 13, 1934 in Cedar City, Utah Kelly, as he was known, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at his home in Cedar City, Utah surrounded by family. Kelly's parents were William Carlisle Dalton and Christine Gabry. Kelly was the eldest of four brothers Lyle, Alan and Kenneth. Their father worked as a government trapper for the US Fish and Wildlife Service. They lived in Parowan, Utah, and rode the trap lines with their father. They lived in California in 1945-47. They then moved back to Utah. They all attended the elementary and high schools in Parowan. Kelly's father suffered a heart attack in 1948 and later died in 1952. Kelly graduated from high school three days before his father died.
Kelly attended the College of Southern Utah and received an AA Degree. Kelly worked in the iron mines near Cedar City and helped raise his brothers through high school. Kelly worked road construction for several years and sold real estate, for ERA, after he retired. Kelly loved to hunt and to fish. His favorite place was in the mountains or on the lake.
Kelly married Cleone Robb McClary March 31, 1956. The marriage was solemnized in Saint George Temple May 26, 1964. Cleone had a daughter Terrie by a previous marriage and came as a ready-made family. Together they had 8 additional children. Carlene (David) Holm, Michael Kelly Dalton, Thomas Lee (Lynette) Dalton, Randall Clark (Diane) Dalton, David Ryan (Jamie) Dalton, Marie Louise Dalton Rhodes, Robert Carlyle (Rain) Dalton,
Kelly is preceded in death by Parents, brothers Lyle and Kenneth Dalton, children Terrie Dalrymple, and Richard Dalton, granddaughter Stacia Kylene Holm Sheffer.
Kelly was a member of the LDS Church and served in many callings. Kelly will be missed by his family and friends.
Funeral services will be 25 January 2020 11:00 am at the Cedar North Stake Center located at 91 North 2125 West Cedar City, Utah.
Friends may call Friday 24 January 2020 between 6-8 pm at the Cedar North Stake Center for the viewing or Saturday morning 9-10:30 am also at the Cedar North Stake Center. Interment will take place in the Parowan City Cemetery after the funeral services.
We appreciate the kind loving care provided by the nurses from Encompass Home Health and Hospice.
Arrangements are made under the direction of Hughes Mortuary, St. George, Utah (435) 674-5000. Please visit www.hughesmortuary.com for complete obituary and to leave condolences for the family.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020