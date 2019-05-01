Services
Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)
190 NORTH 300 WEST
Cedar City, UT 84720-2508
(435) 586-4040
Thomas Kirtley
Viewing
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)
190 NORTH 300 WEST
Cedar City, UT 84720-2508
Viewing
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Cedar North Stake Center
95 N 2125 W
Cedar City, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Cedar North Stake Center
95 N 2125 W
Cedar City, UT
Cedar City - Thomas Wade Kirtley, age 77, peacefully passed away April 23, 2019 in Cedar City, Utah. Born to Gordon and Edith Kirtley on January 14, 1942 in Mason City, Washington. Excelling in sports and student activities he graduated from Cedar City High School in 1960. Tommy received a degree in Electronics Engineering from Weltech College in Salt Lake City, Utah. Served in Utah National Guard for six years. Married Rosalie Rider November 4, 1967. Moved to Las Vegas, NV where he worked for EG&G at the Nevada Test Site and retired after 30 years to return to his home town of Cedar City in 1995. Tommy enjoyed his passion for golfing by never missing a day on the golf course. Discovering the Happy Factory in 2008 by volunteering from 6:00 am daily to sand toys, making children's lives happier. Preceded in death by parents Gordon and Edith Kirtley, brother Karl Kirtley, sister Suzanne Kirtley Bonzo. Survived by wife Rosalie Rider Kirtlley, sister in law Susan Rider Tebalt, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Cedar North Stake Center (95 N 2125 W, Cedar City). Viewings will be on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N, 300 W, Cedar City) and on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 9:30 - 10:30 am at the Cedar North Stake Center. Interment will be in Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 1, 2019
