Thomas Sharp Silvis
Hurricane - Thomas Sharp Silvis, 89, passed peacefully July 22, 2019 in Hurricane, Utah. To all family and friends who knew him, he was "Sharp," more formally he was simply known as "Tom." He was born in Charles Mix County, Lake Andes, South Dakota on August 27, 1929. From a very early age, Sharp was a farm hand for his dad, Will. He remembered driving the tractor for his dad with a wedge of wood placed on the clutch peddle when his legs were too short to reach it. Sharp was in junior high school when the family moved to a large farm outside Elk River, Minnesota. He continued to help his dad manage the farm for the owner since it was the Depression and jobs and money were hard to come by. With the end of World War II, Sharp began building homes in Minnesota for returning GIs, thus beginning a very successful career in construction. Throughout his life, Sharp was close to his Dad—farming—building—investing in real estate—talking over any of the questions of the day. He often said, "Even after my dad passed away, I would think of things to tell him and then remember he was gone."
Sharp married the love of his life Corrine (Connie to most people) Knutson June 15th, 1951 at the Basilica of St Mary in Minneapolis. For many years, they lived in several Minneapolis suburbs and enjoyed gardening, swimming, snow skiing, and water skiing. Sharp drove the ski boat for anyone who wanted to ski, especially for all the younger generations, with flies biting his ankles yet he kept driving. When they moved to a farm outside of Maple Lake, Minnesota, Sharp commuted to Chicago to direct a large construction project, while training the horses he loved. A favorite, Patty he missed long after they retired to Utah.
Sharp and Connie were married 67 years with the last 25 plus years living in the Washington/St. George, Utah area, a place they loved. Those of us who visited were always reminded that it was a "dry heat" in Utah, so if it was 110 degrees, it wasn't as hot as Minnesota at 85. Most of us didn't agree, but listened to the story each time. Sharp and Connie instituted a tradition in their early Utah retirement. He would choose an outing one week, and she would choose one the next. Sometimes it would be to Zion National Park, a favorite, or maybe a ski trip to Brian Head, other times it would be a longer trip such as the Getty Museum in Los Angeles or a cruise. Always it was together. Their life was filled with gardening and friends until Corrine's passing in April 2018.
Sharp is survived by his sister Ruth Ann (Les) Schimelphenig; children Bill (Lenore) Silvis, Ringgold, GA; Lucinda Silvis, Champlin, MN, Sue Holland, Litchfield, MN; Jen (Rich) Byrne, Arlington, VA; six grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and many caring nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Corrine; parents, William R. and Ruth E. Silvis; sisters, Lorraine Silvis, Sr. Jeannette Silvis, PBVM, Catheryn Mason, Genevieve McCarthy, M. Jane Wagner, brother Dr. Stephen Silvis; and son-in-law's Rob Holland and Gerry Schroeder.
A memorial service will be held at Hughes Mortuary August 2nd at 10:00 AM followed by a private family interment at Tonaquint Cremation Garden. The family is grateful for the loving care provided by Carlos, Victor and all the wonderful hospice workers; all the staff and caregivers at Brookdale Southgate; and Lindsay and Kami from Kind Hearts Senior Care, who so thoughtfully attended to both Sharp and Connie in the final years.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 30, 2019