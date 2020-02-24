|
Thora "Pat" Halterman Goudge
Arcadia, CA - Thora "Pat" Halterman Goudge passed away on February 13, 2020, at her home in Arcadia, California. She was 99. Thora was born to Pearl & Millard Halterman of Enoch, Utah. She was the first daughter born into this large family of eleven brothers and sisters.
Thora is preceded in death by her husband Max Goudge; her father, Millard Halterman; mother, Pearl Halterman; and siblings Jay, Eugene, George, Richard, Lynette, Frank, and Barbara.
After graduating from high school, Pat worked at Cory's cafe where she was introduced to her future husband Max Goudge. Max's father was a regular at the diner and insisted that his son come in to meet the beautiful young lady behind the counter. It was love at first sight, and they were married July 29, 1939, in St. George. Together they were the parents of two daughters and a son: Penny (Craig), Joyce (Rick), and Mac (Nancy). They also have 8 grandchildren and 17
great-grandchildren.
Thora grew up in Enoch and Max in Cedar City, and they moved to Los Angeles soon after they married. She worked at North American Aviation during WWll as a "Rosie Riveter." The remainder of her long life was spent entirely devoted to her family as a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to all who were blessed enough to know her.
Thora loved fishing on Panguitch Lake in Utah and always dreamed of catching 'the big one with her name on it." She and Max enjoyed entertaining friends and family at their cabin on Panguitch Lake for many, many years. It was a favorite summer gathering place where family and friends were always welcomed with a standing invitation, a delicious meal, and an opportunity to depart with countless cherished memories. Thora never said "goodbye" to anyone who departed her home in Los Angeles, nor her cabin in Utah, but rather, "Please come again."
Thora was lovingly laid to rest on February 22, 2020, at Oakdale Memorial Park in Glendora, California under the direction of Chapman Funeral Home.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020