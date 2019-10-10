Services
Spilsbury Mortuary
25 N 2000 W
Hurricane, UT 84737
(435) 635-2212
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spilsbury Hurricane Valley Mortuary
25 North 2000 West
Hurricane, UT
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
the Virgin River Ward LDS Chapel
Springdale, UT
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
the Virgin River Ward LDS Chapel
Springdale, UT
Todd Clayton Stratton

Todd Clayton Stratton Obituary
Todd Clayton Stratton

Rockville - Todd Clayton Stratton, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 50 on Tuesday October 8, 2019 in Little Creek, UT. He was born in Salt Lake City, UT to Clayton Darwin Stratton and Lila Gay Ballard. He grew up in Rockville, UT and Hurricane, UT. After graduating from Hurricane High school, he spent a short time at college in Phoenix. He served in the U. S. Air Force.

He owns Hurricane Ready-Mix and considered his employees as family. He worked very hard his whole life.

He loved his son, Cason more than anything. He loved motorcycles, boats, jeeps, reading (he was a bookworm), cooking (especially Dutch oven) and "Tinker" his dog.

His family and friends were especially treasured. He loved being back in Rockville. Canaan Mt. was his favorite jeep trip.

He is survived by his son, Cason, Hurricane, UT; his mother, Lila Gay Ballard, Rockville, UT; his half-sister, Laura Stratton; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Virgin River Ward LDS Chapel, Springdale, UT. Viewings will be Sunday, October 13th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Spilsbury Hurricane Valley Mortuary, 25 North 2000 West, Hurricane, UT and on Monday, October 14th from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Springdale Chapel prior to services. Interment will be at the Hurricane City Cemetery, Hurricane, UT.

Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George, 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
